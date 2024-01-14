Pritzker Begs Gov. Abbott “for Mercy” Instead of Biden

The Governor of Illinois, J.B. Pritzker, urged Gov. Greg Abbott to stop sending migrants in the winter. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is sending most of the migrants around the country, and it is the administration that has opened the borders.

“While action is pending at the federal level, I plead with you for mercy for the thousands of people who are powerless to speak for themselves,” Pritzker said in a letter, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. “Please, while winter is threatening vulnerable people’s lives, suspend your transports and do not send more people to our state.”

Temperatures are due to plunge in the coming days in the city, and Pritzker claimed that the buses and planes transporting migrants to Chicago during such conditions are “now life-threatening to every one of the arrivals.”

The entire Pritzker family is disgusting. They are in power because of their wealth.

Why isn’t Pritzker begging Joe Biden to stop sending the migrants? Does he honestly think Texas is supposed to keep them all? In any case, 90% of the transported migrants are transported by Bidens DHS.

It’s Biden sending most of these people, and the media isn’t reporting it adequately. Instead, they focus on Gov. Abbott and long-suffering Texas.

Chicago has gotten 30,000 migrants, and Texas sees 10,000 to 15,000 daily.

This is the Biden regime’s insanity, not Abbott’s.

The Texas National Guard now has to use riot shields to keep the invaders out. Watch as they brazenly come through the wire fence.

NEW: The Texas National Guard is now using riot shields to stop the massive inflow of illegal immigrants in Eagle Pass, Texas. Good The developement comes after the Texas National Guard seized Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, preventing Border Patrol from entering. The Biden… pic.twitter.com/I3fOsxfeLn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 13, 2024

