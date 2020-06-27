Private cops for Minneapolis Council members who voted to defund police

Three Minneapolis City Council members who voted to defund the police have taxpayer-funded private security. Minneapolis is spending $4,500 a day for the private cops.

Private security details cost Minneapolis taxpayers roughly $63,000 over the past three weeks, a spokesman for the city said, according to a Fox 9 report. Council members Andrea Jenkins, Phillipe Cunningham and Alondra Cano are outspoken supporters of efforts to defund the Minneapolis Police Department, the report stated.

The crime rate in Minneapolis is three times that of any other U.S. city, and now police are forced to pull back on policing. That means the people ordering the pull back and looking to defund the police are protected but the residents are in far more danger. Does that make any sense to anyone? They are supposed to be looking out for the people and they are members of the caring party.

THE REASONS WHY?

Cunningham responded to Fox 9’s request for comment, telling the outlet through a text message, “I don’t feel comfortable publicly discussing the death threats against me or the level of security I currently have protecting me from those threats.” The security detail is temporary, he noted.

Jenkins said she has been asking for security since she became a council member.

“My concern is the large number of white nationalist(s) in our city and other threatening communications I’ve been receiving,” she wrote in an email to FOX 9.

The people rioting in her city are Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and similar leftist groups.