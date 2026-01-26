Private Jet Belonging to Anti-ICE Law Firm Crashes in Maine

A private jet that crashed upon departure in Bangor, Maine, belonged to top anti-ICE and anti-Trump lawyers who defended illegal aliens. According to the FAA, seven passengers are deceased, and one survived. A crew member survived but is in critical condition. Some early reports say only the crew members were on board, no attorneys.

They are ambulance chasers and recently won the Roundup case.

The crash occurred as the Bombardier Challenger 600 was taking off from Bangor International Airport in Maine. The FAA and NTSB are currently investigating the incident.

The crash happened during a powerful winter storm, and it is not yet clear if weather conditions played a role in the crash. The airport is closed, and the condition of those on board the aircraft is not clear as of Monday morning.

The names of the passengers have not yet been released.

The NTSB said preliminary information shows the plane crashed upon departure and experienced a post-crash fire, but that it would have no further statement until after investigators arrive in a day or two.

An audio recording of air traffic controllers includes someone saying, “Aircraft upside down.” We have a passenger aircraft upside down,” about 45 seconds after a plane was cleared for takeoff. First responders arrived less than a minute later, Saavedra said.

Investigative reporter Steve Robinson said the LLC is registered to Jason Itkin and Kurt Arnold, two trial attorneys who’ve made waves fighting conservatives in Texas and defending illegal aliens. It is not known whether Itkin and Arnold were on board or why they were in Maine.

The Texas Voice has reported: “Along with George Soros and other personal injury trial lawyers, both the Arnold & Itkin and Abraham Watkins law firms were major donors to the left-wing First Tuesday PAC during the 2024 election cycle… First Tuesday was responsible for a multi-million dollar ad campaign that encouraged voters to “Stop MAGA Republicans” and “Vote For Every Democrat.”

The Arnold & Itkin and Abraham Watkins law firms each donated $300,000 to First Tuesday in support of their efforts to elect Democrats in 2024.”

🚨 Private jet crashed in Maine belonged to top anti-ICE / anti-Trump lawyers who defended illegal aliens; all passengers presumed dead. Here’s what we know: – A 2020 Bombardier CL-600 Challenger belonging to KTKJ Challenger LLC crashed on takeoff last night at Bangor… pic.twitter.com/bEMczzeOVQ — Steve Robinson (@SteveRob) January 26, 2026