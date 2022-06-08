$350 Billion for Universal Preschool Education

Wharton estimates that nationwide universal preschool education for three- and four-year-olds will cost $351 billion over the next 10 years, including $41 billion (2022 dollars) in new facility construction costs over the first two years. This policy raises government debt by 2.41 percent in 2053 relative to baseline.

In addition, we’d like to not that the government gets to raise your kids from age 3.

GDP in 2053 remains essentially unchanged as the negative effect of additional debt is offset. They claim it is offset with improved productivity from additional education and additional caregivers entering the labor market.

They are using very subjective measures in the distant future. “Improved productivity and more caregivers” in 2053 isn’t quantifiable. It should not be used to claim the GDP remains the same thirty years from now.

A pre-K program for just four-year-olds would cost $196 billion over the next 10 years, including new construction costs. This policy raises government debt by 1.42 percent in 2053 relative to baseline and raises GDP by 0.03 percent.

President Joe Biden, according to his 2020 campaign platform and 2021 American Families Plan, favors a similar program, according to the Daily Wire.

