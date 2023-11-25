Pro-Hamas High School Students Riot, Threaten a Jewish Teacher

Hundreds of indoctrinated Hillcrest High School students in Jamaica, Queens rioted because one of their Jewish teachers attended a pro-Israel rally and held up a sign that said, “I stand with Israel.” They saw it on her Facebook page.

“The teacher was seen holding a sign of Israel, like supporting it,” a senior told The Post this week.

“A bunch of kids decided to make a group chat, expose her, talk about it, and then talk about starting a riot.”

The teacher stood up for 1200 victims of perverse torture and death by a terrorist group, and these Marxist-trained children want to expose her and get her fired.

They “ran amok,” rampaging through the hallways, jumping and shouting, and waving Palestinian flags.

They then tried to get into the teacher’s classroom, screaming “Free Palestine!” and “[The teacher] needs to go!”

The teacher had to hide in her locked classroom for hours.

The students also posted TikTok videos of their rioting and praised each other, one even calling the teacher a “cracker a** b**ch.” The person who used that term termed the teacher’s support of Israel “hate.” Another said “Zionists” shouldn’t be teaching anyone and shouldn’t be around children since they liked to bomb them. You can watch a video here. It’s insane. These are American children who were radicalized, probably in the city school system.

One video even has the antisemitic “From the river to the sea” plastered across it.

The NYPD sent a couple dozen cops to restore order. The counterterrorism bureau was involved and had to investigate a possible threat against the school, according to City Councilman James Gennaro (D-Queens), citing officials.

“Whether it was one student or multiple students who did or said something, whatever the trigger was, something happened. And I know from my many years on the City Council that the counterterrorism task force is not engaged unless they believe it is potentially a serious situation,” Gennaro said.

Police had to escort the teacher out of the building while staff struggled to get all the students back in the classrooms.

This is terrifying.

Students told the Post that other students had tracked down where she lived, her phone number, and even her family and had called her up and said “bad things.”

Someone needs to get into these schools and give them a proper education – fast.

Watch another video here.

