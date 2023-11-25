Trans Arested for Wanting to Shoot Up Schools, Rape Christian Girls

A man who says he’s a woman, in other words, a transgender, was charged in federal court for threatening to shoot up schools and rape Christian girls in bathrooms. This was after Illinois authorities released him with no bond. He also plans to inject people with HIV in bathrooms if they are wearing a cross. He was modeling himself after the transgender killer in Nashville.

Jason Lee Willie of Nashville, Illinois, who is now known as Alexia N. Willie, was charged on November 7 in the US District Court for the Southern District of Illinois with 14 felony counts of interstate communication of a threat to injure.

Some of his evil dialogue:

In August 2023, the 47-year-old made a video call on an online platform in which he said, “I guarantee I’ll be in the bathroom raping your Christian daughters,” the indictment alleged.

“I catch your daughters in them bathrooms alone, I am gonna f*** them. I mean, I am gonna f*** f*** them until they’re dead,” he said, according to the indictment.

“I’m openly a pedophile …. You can’t do nothing about us. You can cry. Cry. Put me on national television; I don’t care. I’m transgender, I’m in the bathroom raping your f*** daughters, and I’m openly letting you guys know this. The Republican Party, what are you f****ts going to do about us?” he allegedly said.

He doesn’t like Black people either, claiming they are homophobic.

In another threat made online, Willie took aim at Black people and threatened to “infect them with HIV” via a syringe.

“They’re trash, they’re Christian trash. They’re transphobic, they’re homophobic. They’re no different than the f****** white supremacists,” Willie said according to the indictment.

She also threatened to go to Uganda and “assassinate all of the parliament members.”

Willie pleaded not guilty on November 9, and the magistrate judge ordered that he be held in jail.

Willie knew he’d be released on the local arrest and bragged about it, and he was.

He’s been making these threats since at least 2018. Who knows when he’d pull the trigger.

Illinois has a no-cash bail law just like New York, thanks to the idiot governor who bought his way into the job with his inherited money.

It’s called the Safe-T Act, making it quite safe for criminals.

