Greta the “Swedish Hobgoblin” Marches for Hamas & Communism

Greta Thunmberg became a leftist climate hero as a child despite being autistic and mentally disturbed by her own admission. She posted the fact that she was disturbed on Facebook and one Fox commentator repeated it on air and was banned from the network.

She’s had gigantic murals painted on the side of a building, was compared to Jesus Christ, and sat on panels with actual scientists. She only graduated high school at age 20 and has no scientific training.

She finally admitted she was a communist and anti-capitalist. Now, we find out she’s an anti-Semite. This is the person the Left wanted us to follow and accept as a climate leader.

At one climate rally in Amsterdam, a man who wanted to talk climate tried to take her mic, and ended up being dragged out. She picked up as if nothing happened, chanting, “No climate justice on occupied land.” She had no respect for the man who was dragged out.

Greta Thunberg gets interrupted at a climate rally after she turns it into an anti-Israel rant. pic.twitter.com/vZVW1PfUmx — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 12, 2023

In this next clip, she’s at a pro-Palestinian Hamas rally in Stockholm. She wants to “crush Zionism,” in other words, crush Jews.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg chants “Krossa Sionismen” (Crush Zionism) with the crowd at a pro-Palestinian rally in Stockholm on Nov. 23. pic.twitter.com/ky7qT6R4fA — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) November 24, 2023

She’s not only anti-Israel and anti-Semitic, she’s pro-Hamas. She’s standing up for a terrorist group.

Greta Thunberg took part in a demonstration on 22 November outside the Israeli embassy in Stockholm, where around 100 protesters gathered to criticize Israel.

Many of the participants defended Hamas, saying that the terror group’s actions against civilians were purely… pic.twitter.com/2kYn4yqa2J — Svenska Epoch Times (@EpochTimesSWE) November 24, 2023

Here she is in Amsterdam, marching alongside a red/black flag. Black stands for anarchy and Red stands for communism.

Renowned Swedish hobgoblin Greta Thunberg has a hankering for communism. Here she is parading through Amsterdam chanting: “A-Anti-Anticapitalista!” pic.twitter.com/UwwlYSklR2 — David Vance (@DVATW) November 13, 2023

This is another hero of the progressive Left.

They took a confused, mentally ill child and programmed her.

”People are suffering, people are dying, entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth.” Watch Greta Thunberg speak at the UN Monday morning. https://t.co/Akkxm9sXdr pic.twitter.com/ahHKlhbYaE — WIRED (@WIRED) September 23, 2019

