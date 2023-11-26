Greta the “Swedish Hobgoblin” Marches for Hamas & Communism

Greta Thunmberg became a leftist climate hero as a child despite being autistic and mentally disturbed by her own admission. She posted the fact that she was disturbed on Facebook and one Fox commentator repeated it on air and was banned from the network.
She’s had gigantic murals painted on the side of a building, was compared to Jesus Christ, and sat on panels with actual scientists. She only graduated high school at age 20 and has no scientific training.
She finally admitted she was a communist and anti-capitalist. Now, we find out she’s an anti-Semite. This is the person the Left wanted us to follow and accept as a climate leader.
At one climate rally in Amsterdam, a man who wanted to talk climate tried to take her mic, and ended up being dragged out. She picked up as if nothing happened, chanting, “No climate justice on occupied land.” She had no respect for the man who was dragged out.
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
Greta Thunberg gets interrupted at a climate rally after she turns it into an anti-Israel rant. pic.twitter.com/vZVW1PfUmx
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 12, 2023
In this next clip, she’s at a pro-Palestinian Hamas rally in Stockholm. She wants to “crush Zionism,” in other words, crush Jews.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg chants “Krossa Sionismen” (Crush Zionism) with the crowd at a pro-Palestinian rally in Stockholm on Nov. 23. pic.twitter.com/ky7qT6R4fA
— The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) November 24, 2023
She’s not only anti-Israel and anti-Semitic, she’s pro-Hamas. She’s standing up for a terrorist group.
Greta Thunberg took part in a demonstration on 22 November outside the Israeli embassy in Stockholm, where around 100 protesters gathered to criticize Israel.
Many of the participants defended Hamas, saying that the terror group’s actions against civilians were purely… pic.twitter.com/2kYn4yqa2J
— Svenska Epoch Times (@EpochTimesSWE) November 24, 2023
Here she is in Amsterdam, marching alongside a red/black flag. Black stands for anarchy and Red stands for communism.
Renowned Swedish hobgoblin Greta Thunberg has a hankering for communism. Here she is parading through Amsterdam chanting: “A-Anti-Anticapitalista!” pic.twitter.com/UwwlYSklR2
— David Vance (@DVATW) November 13, 2023
This is another hero of the progressive Left.
They took a confused, mentally ill child and programmed her.
”People are suffering, people are dying, entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth.” Watch Greta Thunberg speak at the UN Monday morning. https://t.co/Akkxm9sXdr pic.twitter.com/ahHKlhbYaE
— WIRED (@WIRED) September 23, 2019
Greta is a dangerous unbalanced person and what she says should be completely ignored.
“In this next clip, she’s at a pro-Palestinian Hamas rally in Stockholm. She wants to “crush Zionism,” in other words, crush Jews.” I disagree with this generality!
I will try to keep tis simple.
I was a Pastor in central Indiana. It was the ’70’s. The local Jewish congregation sent a letter to all the Christian Churches asking if any would meet with them, congregation with congregation. We readily agreed (and were the only church of about to do so,
It was a wonderful evening. We hosted and about a total of 40 came that night.
There was a lot of different discussion groups that formed and unformed all evening. The last half hour was sort of a wrap up. It was agreed at the end of the evening that we understood the position the the members of the synagogue. The Rabbi gave one of the best short explanations of the Christian faith I have ever heard. (Of course he added that it was not his personal belief.)
The result was that both groups felt they knew a lot more about their neighbours.
Now to the point. The Jews emphasised that not a single member of their congregation was a Zionist. They did not support the policies of some of the governments in Israel. (The people we talked with were very conservative people and felt the Zionists too often took stands that were too liberal for them. They donated to various charities in Israel, but would send no money to the Zionists.
I usually support the nation of Israel, not because they are Jews, but I think they have run the country well for the most part. I support the destruction of Hamas in Gaza. A very good Muslim friend of mine, grew up in Gaza. He left because he said most of the people were crazy haters and he did not want his children to learn such garbage. He called their leaders evil and said they twisted the Quran.