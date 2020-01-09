Pro-Iran Pelosi to hold vote mandating Trump halt all ‘hostilities’ against Iran

Speaker Pelosi announced she would hold the House vote on a War Powers Resolution on Thursday after all. She says it’s to reassert Congress’s authority to declare war by mandating that absent additional congressional action, the Trump administration’s military hostilities against Iran cease within 30 days.

Except we’re not at war and she’s overreaching.

The Iranians just attacked our embassy, two weeks ago they killed an American contractor, and they bombarded us with rockets a few nights ago. There have been a dozen attacks by their proxies in the last six months. Somehow Democrats think we are the ones causing the problem.

The President did not declare war. What he did was an act of deterrence, something we regularly did pre-Obama.

DEMOCRATS ARE PRO-IRAN

“Members of Congress have serious, urgent concerns about the Administration’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran and about its lack of strategy moving forward,” Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement following an all-member classified briefing by senior administration officials. “Our concerns were not addressed by the President’s insufficient War Powers Act notification and by the Administration’s briefing today.”

The GOP-led Senate has to take it up, but the President will veto it.

Pelosi said the House could also soon consider additional related measures to keep the President from doing his job. One of those measures is Rep. Barbara Lee’s resolution to repeal the Iraq Authorization for ‘Use of Military Force (AUMF)’ resolution from 2002. She will also hold a vote on recent legislation proposed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., to prohibit funding for military action against Iran not authorized by Congress. Both of those men are communists.

“The Administration must work with the Congress to advance an immediate, effective de-escalatory strategy that prevents further violence,” Pelosi said in her statement. “America and the world cannot afford war.”

She wants Congress to have all the power and destroy the President’s ability to fight terror.

Pelosi is pro-Iran, and Iran is the largest sponsor of terror in the world. She is empowering Iran and their terror campaign to hurt Trump and to keep him from succeeding in foreign affairs.