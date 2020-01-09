Pelosi’s own chairman tells her to send the articles of impeachment

Nancy Pelosi’s so-called “masterful” tactic in holding back the articles of impeachment makes her look like a fool. She is now saying she just wants to see the rules first, but what she has been fighting for all along is control of the rules. It’s cagey how she subtly changes the language.

At this point, it’s blatantly political and it’s harassment. However, let her keep them. It was clearly frivolous.

HER OWN CHAIRMAN WANTS HER TO SEND THE ARTICLES

Speaker Pelosi’s own chairman is telling her to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate. No matter what she decides, the trial will take place next week. We would just as soon see her never send them. Eventually, all Republicans will just want them dismissed in disgust.

She said it was a national emergency and now she won’t send them up. It’s because it was a fishing expedition that she planned to continue.

House Armed Services Chairman Adam Smith added his name to the list of Democrats publicly urging Speaker Nancy Pelosi to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

“I understand what the speaker is trying to do,” Smith told CNN Thursday of the delay. Pelosi is “basically trying to use the leverage of that to work with Democratic and Republican senators to try to get a reasonable trial, a trial that would actually show evidence and bring out witnesses.”

“I think it is time to send impeachment to the Senate and let Mitch McConnell be responsible for the fairness of the trial,” Smith said. “He ultimately is.”

JUST NOW: (wow) “I think it is time to send the impeachment to the Senate and let Mitch McConnell be responsible for the fairness of the trial. “ That is Dem Armed Services chair @repadamsmith on @NewDay. First chair to move to that position?pic.twitter.com/pxlQWEdN41 — John Berman (@JohnBerman) January 9, 2020

Several Democrats are telling her to send them to the Senate. She loses Democrats every day.

THE DEMS FLEE THE SHIP

“If we’re going to do it, she should send them over. I don’t see what good delay does,” Dianne Feinstein said, according to Bloomberg.

“My expectation is that we’ll be able to start this trial next week,” Senator Chris Murphy said. “The leverage over Republicans exists in the votes we take inside the trial.”

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia also said it’s time to send the articles to the Senate.

“Now that we have John Bolton saying he wants to testify, she’s accomplished something” by withholding the documents until now, Manchin said. Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser, said Monday he would testify if subpoenaed by the Senate.

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) said he’s “ready” for the trial to start.

“We need to get folks to testify and we need more information … but nonetheless I’m ready,” Tester said. “I don’t know what leverage we have. It looks like the cake is already baked.”

“I respect the fact that she is concerned about the fact about whether or not there will be a fair trial. But I do think it is time to get on with it,” said Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.).

“We were ready on the day the articles were voted, to conduct the trial,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who otherwise praised Pelosi for putting a focus on process over the past three weeks. “At some point it’s appropriate to send them and in effect pass the baton to senators who are going to continue to insist on witnesses and documents.”

There are other Dems grumbling as they are made to look like fools.

SHE’S AN “EMBARRASSMENT AND UNFIT’

Liz Cheney said Pelosi “is an embarrassment and unfit for office.”

After discussing the Speaker’s mishandling of the impeachment, Cheney spoke to her response to the Iranian crisis.

“In the wake of missiles raining down on Iraq, Speaker Pelosi is saying it was needless provocation on our part. She’s blaming the United States of America…suggesting a moral equivalence between the United States and Iran,” Cheney said. Speaker Pelosi “is clearly an embarrassment.”

She added that she was surprised the leadership keeps her in her position.