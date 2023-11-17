Pro-Israel PACS Are Looking to Ditch the Squad & Thomas Massie

Due to their anti-Israel stance, Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.) are facing serious primary. Now, the Progressive Caucus PAC led by anti-Israel Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) has been aggressively pushing Jeffries to protect them from challengers.

In a closed-door meeting at party headquarters last Thursday, the three lawmakers who lead the Progressive Caucus’ PAC met with Jeffries and Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.), the head of House Democrats’ campaign arm. They told the Democratic leader he needed to keep the influential American Israel Public Affairs Committee out of Democratic primaries.

[…]

“If we have to spend a lot of money to keep our incumbents in office, then that’s less money that gets spent on frontline districts and districts we can pick up, so it is a real problem,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), a co-chair of the PAC. “And that’s why it’s really important to be clear to AIPAC that they need to stand down and that we are going to vigorously defend our members.”

Jeffries has maintained that he will back up members as he tries to get Democrats back in the majority in 2024.

But silencing pro-Israel advocacy groups like AIPAC is not going to work. The United Democracy Project, a super PAC run by AIPAC, and DMFI PAC, which the Democratic Majority runs for Israel, are already ramping up for the 2024 cycle. They run ads against Summer Lee in Pennsylvania and Jamaal Bowman in New York.

Bhavini Patel will run against Lee, and George Latimer might challenge Bowman.

They’re also targeting Republican – Libertarian – Thomas Massie. He voted with Tlaib, AOC, and Omar to not fund Israel’s Iron Dome and other necessary weapons. He was the only Republican to join nine Democrats in voting against a House resolution standing with Israel and condemning Hamas.

DMFI is also running an ad against Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American member of Congress, that highlights her criticisms of the Israeli government.

Some Democrats are looking for challengers to eliminate Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

AOC and Tlaib are whining about racism, but so far, the challengers are all people of color.

