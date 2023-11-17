Anheuser-Busch Lied About Their Woke Bud Light Campaign

Anheuser Busch InBev lied to the public. In addition to dissing women, they lied about it.

Bud Light was once the most iconic beer in America, but it’s now banned thanks to its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Anheuser Busch lost about $11 billion on the stock market.

People were unhappy that they used a man pretending to be a woman. They’re sick of men erasing women.

When the beer went woke, and their marketing genius insulted the people who bought the beer, it was curtains for the beer. They couldn’t give it away. It fell precipitously.

The CEO never really apologized, but he did send a letter. In the letter, he told the public that the ties to Mulvaney were informal. All they did was send him a can of beer.

“This was one single can given to one social media influencer,” the letter states. “It was not made for production or sale to the general public. This can is not a formal campaign or advertisement.”

Thanks to Steven Crowder’s investigative team, a financial document has been uncovered that shows Bud Light paid $185,000 to Mulvaney, exposing their lie.

So, they’re liars, and they want us to buy their woke beer.

BREAKING: Mug Club Undercover Obtains Never Before Seen Financial Statement Showing @BudLight Paid Dylan Mulvaney $185,000 For Disastrous Influencer Campaign pic.twitter.com/r0oAyqKtNa — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) November 16, 2023

