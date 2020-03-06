Pro No-Bail NYC Pols Making Life Much More Dangerous for Their Constituents

New York City Democrats were the geniuses who hatched the state’s badly written no-cash bail reform law. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie was the driving force behind this increasingly dangerous legislation. Despite the undeniably awful effects, Heastie has continually announced his unwavering support, claiming he hasn’t been given “real hard data.”

This week, New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, with Mayor de Blasio at his side, presented the facts:

Since Jan. 1, 482 suspects busted for serious felonies were released without bail only to commit another 846 new crimes. Over a third were arrested for one of the seven most serious crimes: murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny, and grand larceny auto.

As if speaking directly to Heastie and his pro-crime caucus, Shea said, “Each number represents a victim.”

In addition, more than 11 percent of felony arrests didn’t go forward because district attorneys declined to prosecute, a rise of 34 percent from the same period last year. That’s almost certainly a result of another “reform” passed in the no-bail law, which drastically increases DAs’ workload for simply charging a suspect.

Crime in January jumped 30 percent from January 2019. Crime in February spiked 20 percent over last year. In all, the first two months of 2020 saw 803 more serious crimes committed than Jan.-Feb. 2019.

As Commissioner Shea said, “Each number represents a victim,” suffering because Heastie and his fellow soft-on-crime-Democrats passed a get out of jail free statute, they refuse to change.