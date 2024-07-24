Pro-Palestine in US Is Pro-Terror

M DOWLING
In D.C. today, pro-Hamas lunatics vandalized our memorials, screamed to kill and burn Jews, and burned US flags.

Democrats invited these radical lunatics into the country, and they now allow them to terrorize citizens.

This is not free speech. It’s violence, vandalism, and terror. Yet, this was allowed in our Capitol.

Emily Schrader writes:

In the last 24 hours, anti-Israel protesters in Washington DC:

  • Waved Hamas flags
  • Tore down all 3 American flags at Union Station and raised Palestinian flags in their place
  • Burned those American flags while chanting Allahu Akbar and cheering
  • Chased a brave young man who tried to rescue an American flag from the fire
  • Released maggots and crickets in Netanyahu’s hotel overnight
  • Held signs calling for the “final solution”

While you’re looking at the clips, read the Daily Mail story of an Israeli man who was repeatedly and brutally gang-raped on October 7. These Hamas radicals are animals. How do you sort out some good ones? There is no way. They are true Nazis.

When they get done with the Jews, they will come for the rest of us.


