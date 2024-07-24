Tlaib Holds Up Signs in Congress Attacking Our Ally

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who is friends with terrorists, held up signs during Prime Minister Netanyahu’s address to Congress. He’s our only trustworthy ally in the Middle East but she is a Hamass supporter. She doesn’t belong in Congress but here she is.

Radicals like Tlaib can call Israel a genocide state and Netanyahu a war criminal, but if you call them what they are, it’s dangerous language.

She held up her nasty signs as Netanyahu talked about the atrocities committed on October 7, including murdering 39 Americans.

Tlaib cares about terrorists.