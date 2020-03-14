Pro-Trump Trish Regan was taken off the air after an anti-Dem monologue

After host Trish Regan called out the media for weaponizing the coronavirus pandemic, Fox Business’ Trish Regan Primetime was officially taken off the air — for the foreseeable future.

Lisa Kennedy Montgomery’s “Kennedy” show will also go “on hiatus” as the network announced it will now deploy “all resources from both shows for staffing needs during critical market hours,” multiple outlets reported.

Long-form programming will fill the slots “for the foreseeable future,” Fox Business said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. The timing is very suspicious, and the left is gloating.

What seemed to upset the left, who probably got her taken off the air, is that she claimed Democrats and the media were using the coronavirus to “destroy the president,” and “impeach” him again.

There certainly is evidence that they have weaponized the illness.

In a tweet Friday night, Regan dutifully commented: “I want to let everyone know that Trish Regan Primetime is now on hiatus. FBN has taken prudent steps to limit staffing levels and is prioritizing its coverage during market hours. I fully support this decision — we all must do our part to keep our colleagues safe.

Regan has been under constant attack from Media Matters. The administration at Fox News no longer sticks up for their conservative staff.

This is the controversial monologue but we fail to see what is wrong with it. She is exercising her free speech:

#FoxBusiness SUSPENDS #TrishRegan For More #WuhanVirus Coverage Targeted By Media Matters

AFTER This Accurate

Takedown Of Trump Hating DemocRATS Politicizing The #WuhanCoronaVirus Sounds Like The Work Of #PaulRyan & The Leftist Globalist Murdoch Sons pic.twitter.com/DoftnMdBjH — Dr. Marty Fox 🇺🇸 (@DrMartyFox) March 14, 2020