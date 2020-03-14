40 Reps voted against the coronavirus stimulus for good reasons

Earlier today, we posted what we knew about the pork-laden stimulus to address the coronavirus. It was passed by the House at 1 a.m. and there is no way everyone knew what was in the bill. The bigger concern is that some of these unnecessary welfare items could be permanent.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), wouldn’t simply target the disease. She saw the disease as an opportunity to fill a wishlist.

Forty Republicans voted against it and they are getting trashed for it. Rep. Gohmert is one who voted nay since he was very concerned about the sketchy process.

WHY REP. GOHMERT NIXED THE BILL

“I got a bill around about 9 o’clock or so, I was told it was the most recent draft. I got through it in time to have a number of questions,” but then the vote was rushed, he said. “I get a copy of the bill we were gonna vote on and get it right before the buzzer goes off.”

“This is no way to handle something so important,” Gohmert rightly insisted. “Questions I couldn’t get answered are going to put people out of business. This is no way to handle billions and billions of dollars when we are trying to help people; and, we don’t even know whether we will help them or hurt them.”

“This is no way to handle billions and billions of dollars when we are trying to help people; and, we don’t even know whether we will help them or hurt them.” #CoronaVirusResponseActhttps://t.co/jHFMA2qw6M — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) March 14, 2020

REP. JIM BANKS

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) voted against it due to this process and the unnecessary stipulations.

“On the heels of a massive $8.3 billion emergency spending package, Speaker Pelosi rushed a second short-sighted emergency bill, passed in the middle of the night and behind closed doors, that does more harm than good,” Banks said in a statement.

It Massively Expands the Welfare State

“While there are some good things in the bill, we don’t know the final price tag. Some language will mean major harm for small businesses and our economy. Moreover, it greases the skids for massive bailout packages for industries forced to implement these costly policies. Our national debt is nearing $23.5 trillion–our children’s generation can’t afford it,” he added. “Congress should have stuck with writing a narrow bill that ensures testing availability and support for American families directly affected by COVID-19. Instead, it chose to radically expand the welfare state and set the scene for future spending.”

He also found so-called errors.

Glad to hear @stevenmnuchin1 say House will go back on Monday morning and pass “technical corrections” to fix glitches in the current bill. Hope the Senate will take its time and make fixes to bill instead of rushing it like the House did. https://t.co/Z99C9GjmbA — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) March 14, 2020

President Trump & his Admin have shown tremendous leadership during this health crisis. Congress needs to act responsibly to do the same by providing the best legislation we can come up with to help meet this challenge and not harm American workers or our future generations! — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) March 14, 2020

.@GOPLeader earning his twitter handle today. He’s shown incredible strength leading our conference and protecting the American taxpayer from reckless liberal spending measures disguised as coronavirus aid. 💪 — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) March 14, 2020

Banks also accused the Democrats of causing the mask shortage, which appears to be the case. Democrats have blocked progress over the legal protections for the manufacturers. They don’t want them and the trial lawyers want the protections out.

Considering the emergency we’re in, we should cut the red tape and let medical professionals use N95 industrial masks that are effective against coronavirus. I hope to see legal protections for industrial masks makers in the final bill text tonight. https://t.co/Z3fqLSv60D — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) March 13, 2020

The original bill was a socialist dream bill.

.@GOPLeader earning his twitter handle today. He’s shown incredible strength leading our conference and protecting the American taxpayer from reckless liberal spending measures disguised as coronavirus aid. 💪 — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) March 14, 2020

The President supported this after his ally, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin negotiated it with Pelosi. It’s unclear why he supports it, but he believes he needs the money quickly. It goes to the Senate next and they will hopefully take a close look at this bill. We don’t know what Pelosi put in it and how much of her pork is permanent.