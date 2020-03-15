Dems look to martial law, freeing prisoners, nationalizing industries, banning guns over Covid-19

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Socialist Democrat, discussed the outbreak of the coronavirus Friday morning on the Michael Patrick Shiels talk radio show. She has already closed schools for three weeks and banned large gatherings of over 250 people. Shiels asked Whitmer whether she would declare martial law in the state of Michigan.

She refused to rule it out.

He asked if she would close everything but hospitals and drug stores and everyone stays home.

“I think we have to make decisions based on where the facts and science dictate,” Whitmer said. “At this juncture it is too early to make any statements — it wouldn’t be responsible to make any statements on that front.”

“I will tell you that every decision we make, we will be transparent about it, what’s driving the decision,” she added. “We will share it as quickly as we can with the public once the decision has been made and we will always put the health and safety of the people of the state first and foremost and that will drive all decisions.”

New York City Mayor De Blasio is talking about nationalizing factories and industries and Whitmer won’t rule out martial law. Champaign, Illinois Mayor Deborah Feinen gave herself the power to ban gun sales, alcohol and take over private property, all in the name of coronavirus. Many believe that the market is being manipulated and some suggest George Soros is behind it. He did crash the Bank of England.

An MIT Biologist Shiva Ayyadurai says the fear-mongering by the Deep State will go down in history as one of the biggest frauds to manipulate economies, suppress dissent, and push mandated Medicine!

Squad member and all-around leftist Ayanna Pressley is worried about imprisoned men and women catching the virus so she wants some released — those over 60 or with underlying conditions, for example.

It’s no secret that Speaker Pelosi used the coronavirus stimulus to attempt to further her far-left agenda.

Many on the left, particularly Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks it proves the need for socialized medicine. Socialized medicine didn’t help China.