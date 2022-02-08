Probe Underway of Capitol Police for Warrantless Search of GOP Rep’s Office

The inspector general for the U.S. Capitol Police has opened an investigation into allegations that one of its officers surreptitiously entered Rep. Troy Nehls’ office and took photographs.

The Texas Republican requested the investigation and announced Tuesday that the IG agreed to launch a probe.

“This goes much deeper than an unethical entry into my office by Capitol police,” Mr. Nehls said in a statement. “This is a violation of Members’ right to speech and debate, as well as a 4th amendment violation. Could you imagine leaving your front door open and police officers enter your private home, take pictures of the inside, and then open an investigation based on those pictures?

He also believes it’s payback for his criticism of the agency and the killing of Ashli Babbitt. Mrs. Babbitt is the Air Force veteran who was shot dead by a Capitol Hill Police officer as she climbed unarmed through a broken interior window in the Capitol. The trigger happy officer was given a medal for what looked like manslaughter to a lot of people.

“Capitol Police leadership have put a target on my back, but my work in exposing the security failures on January 6th, the death of Ms. Babbitt, and the sham investigation into the events of January 6th will not be deterred,” said Mr. Nehls.

The way this administration operates, all of that is very believable.

Related