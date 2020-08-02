Problem with mail-in voting no one is saying much about

The biggest problem with mail-in voting that so many seem to ignore is staring people in the face. President Trump has raised the issue only to be accused of undermining the election. That’s the only context the media seems to think is important.

The results from mail-in voting come in slowly and that undermines the election. It is especially slow and inaccurate when combined with the endless process of ballot harvesting. In a close race, it could take months or longer to determine the winner.

Iowa changed its system of voting in February and it’s still undecided:

IT’S THE STUFF OF BANANA REPUBLICS

Nothing on the New York Primary yet and that was by mail-in voting. Thousands of votes remain uncounted due to technicalities. The technicalities include a lot of invalid ballots.

Congressional candidate Suraj Patel, who had been waiting weeks to find out the results of his race against U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, said thousands of ballots were not counted.

“We know that nearly 25 percent of people who actually went through the trouble of requesting a ballot, getting it, voting and dropping it in the mail will not have their ballots counted,” Patel told CBS2.

Patel, who did not prevail in the race, said the absentee voting process needs reform.

As many as 20% of New York City absentee ballots cast in the primary have been disqualified, the Daily News reported.

Ballot invalidation contributed to the long wait for results in the Maloney-Patel race for the 12th Congressional District, McEnany said.

New York is not the only state to experience mail-in ballot problems, NPR reported.

More than 65,000 primary ballots have been rejected this year due to late arrival, and that number could be much higher in the Nov. 3 general election.

Who could trust the results of such an election?

Is that really appropriate for a U.S. presidential election? Are we a bona fide Banana Republic now? We laughed at elections in Russia and Afghanistan but they can laugh at us now.

New York’s primary election occurred 40 DAYS ago. We are STILL waiting for results. It is totally unacceptable, and why we cannot afford a rushed transition to mass mail-in voting. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 2, 2020