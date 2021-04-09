Prof says any racist assault by a black person is the fault of white supremacy









All racist assaults by a black person, including on an Asian person, is the fault of white supremacy. That’s according to an actual professor at the University of Colorado at Boulder.

Professor Jennifer Ho says that “when a Black person attacks an Asian person, the encounter is fueled perhaps by racism, but very specifically by white supremacy”

Ho teaches Asian-American studies at the University of Colorado, Boulder.

This racist professor made her comments in an op-ed at Yahoo News. According to her, white supremacy is the root of all race-related violence in the U.S.

That’s such BS. Some Black people have had a problem with Chinese people for decades. It’s complicated but it has nothing to do with white people. If anyone is to blame, it’s people like Rev. Al Sharpton who vocalized his hatred of Chinese immigrants.

She is spewing blatant racism against whites. It’s dangerous and people need to speak out about it. Ho claims that white people are the main perpetrators of anti-Asian racism.

Yeah, there is zero evidence that is true.

Ho says that white supremacy was behind George Floyd’s unfortunate death, which is absurd. Floyd taking lethal drugs, resisting arrest, an angry, dangerous crowd, and an officer who might have kept his knee on his neck too long killed Floyd. There is no racism whatsoever in this case. The charge comes from paranoid people.

This was another of her examples:

This same rhetoric of blaming anyone perceived to be Chinese for COVID-19 and attacking them has been found in countless reports of harassment, including one by a Vietnamese American woman who was spat at by a white man as she tried to enter a grocery store in March 2021. Four days later, video footage showed a 76-year-old Chinese woman who was punched in the face by a 39-year-old white man, on the same day that a white man killed eight people, including six Asian women, in Atlanta.

Huh? There is no connection between these incidents. The man who killed eight people, six who were Asian, committed sex-fueled murders, not a race crime.

Ho said anti-Asian racism has the same source as anti-Black racism: white supremacy. So when a Black person attacks an Asian person, the encounter is fueled perhaps by racism, but very specifically by white supremacy.

White supremacy does not require a white person to perpetuate it, she added.

This is very racist and illogical. Everyone is responsible for his/her actions. Constantly stereotyping white people is just wrong.

