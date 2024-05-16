Former Porn Stars Will Leave the USA If Trump Is Acquitted

We have the usual leftists claiming they will leave the country if Donald Trump wins in November. Although there aren’t as many as usual. Maybe that’s because so many people are thrilled when they promise to leave. We now have a celebrity threatening to leave if Trump is acquitted.

Former porn star Barrett Blade, Stormy Daniel’s husband, says they will “probably leave the country” if Donald Trump is acquitted in his ongoing New York hush money trial.

“If Trump is found not guilty… I don’t think it gets better for her, you know? I think if it’s not guilty, we got to decide what to do. Good chance we’ll probably vacate this country,” Blade said Tuesday on CNN.

Does anyone think they’ll leave? If only.

Blade said they try to “slut shame” her, but she’s proud of her career. “Sex shouldn’t be such a taboo. It’s such an American thing.”

So, there you have it. Stormy is an all-American girl, and porn is just so American. This is Joe Biden’s America now where our president showers with his little girl.

