Freedom or slavery? It’s time to choose and to resist!

















The communist Biden regime is planning more vaccine mandates this week. Yesterday, BioNTech, which collaborates with Pfizer, will request approval to use its COVID-19 vaccine in children as young as five, the company announced.

Expect them to mandate it for children as well, not having a clue as to the long-term effects. This is despite the fact that they are safer getting COVID than the flu. Americans should have the choice. I chose to get the vaccine but it’s not for everyone.

“Remember when people used to say “Better Dead than Red?” This is 2021 and it’s that time. Put up and be American, or shut up and submit,” one Twitter user wrote.

The Democrat Communist Party is attempting to force companies to act as their henchmen. It’s time for companies to get some backbone like The Daily Wire.

Watch:

“The Daily Wire does have more than 100 employees but we won’t be enforcing Joe Biden’s unconstitutional and tyrannical vaccine mandate. That’s it. We’ll use every tool at our disposal including legal action to resist.” – @realDailyWire CEO @JeremyDBoreing pic.twitter.com/uQy3Fufmmj — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 10, 2021

Fraudulent approvals will enable the Reds to take more freedoms away.

CNN: Full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech #COVID19 vaccine opens the door for more vaccination-only mandates throughout the U.S.pic.twitter.com/makGPUX9El — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 23, 2021

Communist Bill de Blasio thinks we’re rabbits:

Just to clarify. You are considered a beast of burden. Nothing more. NEW – NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio on vaccine mandates: “Human beings do well when they have carrot and stick. So, a mandate helps people to realize it’s time.”@disclosetv pic.twitter.com/1ghWmkbfIf — carl hill (@cahill2010_carl) August 24, 2021

Let’s be France:

NOW – Large protests against the health pass in Paris and nationwide in many cities of France.#Manifs11septembrepic.twitter.com/sObQZXI2g2 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 11, 2021

Say no to slavery:



Related















