Freedom or slavery? It’s time to choose and to resist!

The communist Biden regime is planning more vaccine mandates this week. Yesterday, BioNTech, which collaborates with Pfizer, will request approval to use its COVID-19 vaccine in children as young as five, the company announced.

Expect them to mandate it for children as well, not having a clue as to the long-term effects. This is despite the fact that they are safer getting COVID than the flu. Americans should have the choice. I chose to get the vaccine but it’s not for everyone.

“Remember when people used to say “Better Dead than Red?” This is 2021 and it’s that time. Put up and be American, or shut up and submit,” one Twitter user wrote.

The Democrat Communist Party is attempting to force companies to act as their henchmen. It’s time for companies to get some backbone like The Daily Wire.

Fraudulent approvals will enable the Reds to take more freedoms away.

Communist Bill de Blasio thinks we’re rabbits:

Let’s be France:

Say no to slavery:


  1. Resist – Defy – DO NOT COMPLY! Should be the standing battle cry, because we ARE at war with the radical left. The radical dems have aligned themselves with ALL our enemies to fight WeThePeople and our allies.

