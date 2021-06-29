Professors now say proper grammar is “whiteness” and “racist”



















Towson University hosted a virtual “Antiracist Pedagogy Symposium,” according to Campus Reform. It “criticized university writing curriculum and programs for being racist and perpetuating whiteness.”

This is one of the most racist things I’ve heard. They are going to teach people to speak poorly and this will hold people back. The only reason to teach this is to stir up hate.

The forum which included several speakers wants “linguistic justice” because whites are teaching their language, making black speakers and writers feel inferior.

They want their own language.

LINGUISTIC JUSTICE

“As the country begins its long-awaited reckoning with institutional racism, colleges and universities have been engaging deeply in the ethical dilemma of our time: How do our institutional structures and practices contribute to the problem of silencing, marginalizing, minoritizing, and otherwise harming black and indigenous students of color?” the event page reads. “What do we need to change to create not just a passively inclusive atmosphere for students, but an actively anti-racist one?”

The virtual event, which took place on June 17, featured April Baker-Bell — an associate professor of language, literacy, and English education at Michigan State University — who stated that standard English usage and teaching perpetuates the idea that “black language” is inferior to standard grammar.

She pointed to allegedly dangerous teacher attitudes include “assumptions that black students are somehow linguistically, morally, and intellectually inferior because they communicate in black language.”

It has nothing to do with race if people speak poorly, giving a bad impression, not matter the race.

“The way black language is devalued in schools reflects how black lives are devalued in the world,” Baker-Bell said, “[and] the anti-black linguistic racism that is used to diminish black language and black students in classrooms is not separate from the rampant and deliberate anti-black racism and violence inflicted upon black people in society.”

There were others telling people to speak incorrectly for justice’s sake. Will they now teach Ebonics? It’s been tried before.

Cristina Sánchez-Martín, English professor at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, who said that she is working hard to undo “whiteness” in her students’ writing.

“The repeated references to ‘correct grammar’ and ‘standard language’ reinforce master narratives of English only as white and monolingualism and a deficit view of multilingualism,” Sánchez-Martín insisted during the symposium.

there were other professors spouting the same insane comments. Correct math is also racist allegedly.

