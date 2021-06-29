The latest on claims against the Georgia 2020 election



















There isn’t anything going on in Georgia right now that will change the election in any way, although some people are saying the opposite.

The 100,000 plus removed from the voter rolls aren’t people who voted illegally. It’s a mundane process really. They’re the usual change of addresses, people who probably moved, people who haven’t voted in five years or died. There’s nothing there to get excited about.

Unfortunately, the fraud, which we do believe occurred, happened before the election. We don’t know if it would have overturned the election because the media and politicians were successful in making Donald Trump a hated figure. Plus, the highly-populated states of California and New York alone are so far-left, they would only vote for the furthest left candidate.

Having worked the polls, I know mail-in voting, without any ID, is not a secure system. Ballot Harvesting is even worse. On top of that, being allowed to continuously bring in ballots for days from unsecured droboxes, some without a chain of custody, is calling out to corrupt the vote.

There is no way to go back and check that. You can look at the irregularities but it appears the courts will not accept that as proof.

THE LAWSUIT IS GUTTED

Then we have the Fulton County, Georgia absentee ballot lawsuit case. It was mostly a loss, and probably a complete loss. The suit requested a “deep audit.”

The judge gutted the lawsuit.

The judge on Thursday allowed two counts in the lawsuit to proceed, saying his previous order mandating the county produce digital images of absentee ballots and election records would stand. But an attorney for the Fulton County elections board told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he would soon file to have the full case dismissed, saying Amero’s decision effectively undercuts the entire case.

“That litigation is finished,” lawyer Don Samuel told a number of outlets. “Is there going to be an audit? Not right now. … There’s no discovery permitted. There’s no lawsuit pending anymore.”

Galrand Favorito, the lead plaintiff in the suit, told the Journal-Constitution the ruling was a win, saying he would submit plans for a ballot inspection next week in line with Amero’s past rulings.

It appears that nothing significant is happening in Georgia. I’m sorry.

The votes have been counted three times, including a hand recount. Nothing that was found helped the case, at all.

The copies of ballots were too poor for an audit, but other than that, there isn’t much to say about Georgia.

Any massive fraud that might have occurred likely happened beforehand.

A number of people wrote to us and said they hate Donald Trump in Georgia and he lost legitimately. The truth is a lot of people in red areas did not turn out for him. It didn’t help that Sidney Powell and Lin Wood had a rally shortly before telling people to not vote. That is never a good idea — always vote, especially now.

A lot of things went wrong before the election. McConnell not handing out the $2,000 per person hurt and the media’s handling of Donald Trump didn’t go well.

I don’t see anything to pin our hopes on in Georgia or I’d say it.

On the other hand, John Fredericks says this isn’t the case.

Related

















