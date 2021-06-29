New NFL is out of the closet, they’re lesbian, queer, transgender…!



















The new NFL is now a “gay, lesbian, beautiful, queer, life, exciting, transgender, power, tough, bisexual, strong, freedom, American, accepting, everything, is for everyone, and they proudly support the Trevor Project.”

That’s according to a new ad they put up.

One week after Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to announce he is gay, the league released a bizarre commercial, pledging their allegiance to the LGBTQ+ community.

The 30-second commercial opens with the message “Football is gay.”

“If you love this game, you are welcome here,” @NFL wrote on Twitter. “Football is for all. Football is for everyone. The NFL stands by the LGBTQ+ community today and every day.”

The Trevor Project that they support is worthy. It attempts to save LGBTQ (we have to add the ‘Q’ now) youth from committing suicide. Since 40% of those who transition commit suicide, maybe they should start by ending their promotion of transitioning.

Perhaps they should get out of social issues altogether and just play ball.

Remember when football was just a fun sport all could enjoy, with no politics?

We watch sports to get away from politics but now we’re getting nuked with it. Apparently, football is for no one.

They are redefining America as LGBTQ and anything left-wing. The NFL is trying to manipulate us.

One Twitter user wrote that the new NFL might explain why football cards that once sold for hundreds or thousands are now seen in $1 boxes at card shows.

