Progressive Dem Rep: Jews Control Everything, Threaten & Bully

Ryan Jenkins, president of the Progressive Caucus within the North Carolina Democratic Party, spewed numerous antisemitic tropes on the Jewish Caucus, which wanted the party to recognize them formally, reports Legal Insurrection.

Jews control everything. The Jewish Caucus would lead to a takeover of the state’s Democrat Party. The Jews threaten and bully to get their way.

Meanwhile, he’s bullying to get what he wants.

This is the very definition of stereotyping and racism.

The state’s Democrat Party voted not to recognize the Jewish Caucus. Seventeen voted no, 16 voted yes, and 17 abstained from the vote.

Jenkins said many progressives are adamant that the caucus not be included. He said there is talk they would boycott the 2024 election if the state party reverses course.

“If the Democratic Party caves to it, that’s the end of the Democratic Party. We’re not Democrats; we’re the Jewish Caucus. We’re a Zionist group. Because they control everything. (If we approve the caucus) We’re telling them very clearly they are allowed to threaten and bully us, and they will get their way every single time, and that our rules don’t apply.”…

“What you are seeing is basically a very small group of rich white people who have never been held accountable for anything, who have never faced the consequences for anything, throwing a temper tantrum because they are facing consequences for once,” Jenkins said. “And their only mode is, ‘Oh well, you must be antisemitic — because I’ve never done anything wrong.’”

Jenkins also questioned the need for a Jewish Caucus when the party already has an “Interfaith Caucus.”

Jenkins apologized, but he said what he said, and he meant it. That is not a slip of the tongue.

They will tell you they’re only anti-Israel, not anti-Jew, but don’t believe it. Anti-Israel and anti-Jew tend to be the same thing. There is nothing wrong with criticizing Israel, but when you want to destroy them, you are anti-Jew.

We hear a lot about only so-called Nazis on the right. I would say Nazis are primarily on the left since they’re socialists and control freaks. However, even if they are right-wing, no Republican accepts them, and they’re not causing any problems right now, despite what you’ve heard. And every white person isn’t racist.

What we really have to worry about are the progressives. They are dangerous to the Jewish population. Many Jewish people have become progressives. That’s all Elon Musk was trying to say when he was accused of being anti-Semitic. In fact, the pro-Palestine groups, which are actually pro-Hamas, have told Jews who stand up for Israel they may not join. It reminds me of what I learned about the KKK. They wouldn’t let anyone join unless they were Democrats.

