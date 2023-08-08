Progressive Witch Hunt Nabs Another Police Officer

Tou Thao, the last former Minneapolis police officer convicted in state court for his non-existent role in the killing of George Floyd, was sentenced Monday to 4 years and 9 months.

At the sentencing hearing, Thao spoke at length about his growth as a Christian during his 340 days behind bars. He said he was “distressed” by Floyd’s death but denied any role in it.

“I did not commit these crimes,” Thao said. “My conscience is clear. I will not be a Judas nor join a mob in self-preservation or betray my God.”

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill responded that he was hoping “for more than preaching” from Thao. “After three years of reflection, I was hoping for a little more remorse,” the judge said.

Thao’s attorney, Robert Paule, said afterward that they would appeal.

Former Officer Tou Thao held the mob back when George Floyd died while being held down with Officer Chauvin’s knee and with enough drugs in him to kill three people. The officers with Officer Chauvin did nothing wrong. They were watching the crowd which presented a threat. It’s absolutely insane to condemn this man to nearly five years in prison.

The Progressive Left idolizes a criminal who held a gun to a pregnant woman’s stomach during a robbery several years before his death, but they can’t do enough harm to a man who was trying to lock up criminals.

The judge felt former Officer Thao wasn’t sorry enough for the death of this man when all Thao did that day was hold the crowd back.

If ever you wonder why some cities feel like they’ve been turned over to degenerate criminals, watch this clip where a cop who was *present* for the death of George Floyd is sentenced to almost 5 years in prison. This is a big part of why good people can’t walk down the street… https://t.co/RHdJp0Iece — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) August 7, 2023

