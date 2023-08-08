Russia & China Sent a Large Flotilla Near the Coast of Alaska

Russia and China dispatched a combined naval force near the coast of Alaska last week. They patrolled near the coast of Alaska in what U.S. experts said appeared to be the largest flotilla to approach American shores.

There is no doubt that if we fight one nation, the other will join in against the US.

According to U.S. officials, eleven Russian and Chinese ships steamed close to the Aleutian Islands. The ships, which never entered U.S. territorial waters and have since left, were shadowed by four U.S. destroyers and P-8 Poseidon aircraft.

“It is a historical first,” said Brent Sadler, a senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation and a retired Navy captain. “Given the context of the war in Ukraine and tensions around Taiwan, this move is highly provocative.”

Brent Sadler, a senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation and a retired Navy captain, described the move as “highly provocative.” He stated, “Given the context of the war in Ukraine and tensions around Taiwan, this move is highly provocative.”

International observers see this joint naval patrol as a clear signal of Russia and China’s willingness to challenge the United States’ dominance in the region.

International waters, also known as the high seas, begin 12 nautical miles from the coast of any country and are open to all states, whether coastal or landlocked. “But to see these combatants form up in a surface action group together and steam together, that’s what’s rare,” according to Rear Adm. Nathan Moore, who was Coast Guard commander for the Alaska region until last month.

The U.S. Northern Command confirmed the joint naval patrol by Russia and China near Alaska but did not specify the number of ships or their precise location.

Related