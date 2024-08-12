The Most Dangerous Anti-Free Speech Movement in US History

Free speech is under attack as never before in the United States and the Western world. It is the most dangerous movement, largely due to a powerful alliance fighting to destroy the First Amendment.

At about five minutes on the tape below, Jonathan Turley talks about his deep concerns about our free speech.

Jonathan Turley:

“We’ve been here before. We’ve heard these voices before. Tell our story of free speech through the personalities and periods that we’ve lived through. It’s an unvarnished history. It’s a violent history, a history where we didn’t always do the right thing, but we do have a system here that is better, perhaps, than we are at any given moment.

“… we can’t assume that just because we survived those earlier ages of rage, we will survive this one with free speech.

Levin brought up the gag orders against Donald Trump.

Turley said, “I think that those gag orders were deeply troubling. I thought they went way too far, and then the judge kept the gag order in place after the jury verdict had already been rendered and left. And the idea that you have this judge in Manhattan with a throttle control over what the leading presidential candidate can say…

THE ALLIANCE AGAINST FREE SPEECH

“But once again, we’ve seen this before. .. Joe Biden is the most anti-free speech president since John Adams. In the 1800 election, Thomas Jefferson ran on free speech. In my opinion, free speech should also be the focus of the 2024 election because he was able to show the opponents of John Adams were being arrested.

“There were crackdowns on free speech under the Alien and Sedition Act, and the American people rejected that legacy, partially because it’s in our DNA.

“American people are not really behind the anti-free-speech. This is the most dangerous anti-speech movement in our history because of this alliance of universities, the media, the government, and corporations. We’ve never had that alliance come together against free speech, but it’s not a popular movement.

“It’s coming originally from higher education, but … the public still has this instinctual opposition to censorship, but that’s why… Vice President Harris should be forced to defend the censorship system in federal court…”

The UK is now an authoritarian nation without basic freedoms.

In the United Kingdom and Canada, one can clearly see how quickly a liberal democracy can abandon freedom. The U.K. Labor government isn’t just arresting people for posts on Facebook and Twitter. They are putting people away for years after show trials. They are mimicking what the U.S. did to J6ers.

We are right behind, and look at how quickly it happened. It can happen to us in November.

