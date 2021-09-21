Project Veritas whistleblower video banned on FB and Instagram

By
M. Dowling
-
0

HHS hospital insider Jodi O’Malley is the whistleblower who videotaped medical professionals talking about hiding adverse effects from vaccines. The Arizona State Senator wants the facility investigated.

Facebook and Instagram banned the Part I Project Veritas video. FB and Instagram fake-checkers say it’s misinformation that is harmful to others.

However, she is real and the people she videotaped are real.

James O’Keefe and Project Veritas are banned on Twitter but the clips are trending and they always do.

Watch:

State Senator Kelly Townsend is calling for an investigation:


