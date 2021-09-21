Project Veritas whistleblower video banned on FB and Instagram

















HHS hospital insider Jodi O’Malley is the whistleblower who videotaped medical professionals talking about hiding adverse effects from vaccines. The Arizona State Senator wants the facility investigated.

Facebook and Instagram banned the Part I Project Veritas video. FB and Instagram fake-checkers say it’s misinformation that is harmful to others.

However, she is real and the people she videotaped are real.

James O’Keefe and Project Veritas are banned on Twitter but the clips are trending and they always do.

Watch:

State Senator Kelly Townsend is calling for an investigation:

The Phoenix Indian Medical Center is a Federal facility. I confirmed that Arizona Department of Health has no jurisdiction, nor does the Attorney General. I therefore am calling on the Arizona Congressional Delegation to get involved and investigate immediately. — Senator Kelly Townsend (@AZKellyT) September 21, 2021

As for medical malfeasance and neglect of the unvaccinated in private hospitals or medical offices in AZ, if you have an issue regarding how you have been treated, make a complaint here ASAP and please send me the details at Ktownsend@azleg.gov. TYIAhttps://t.co/qvNDNqRFJZ — Senator Kelly Townsend (@AZKellyT) September 21, 2021

