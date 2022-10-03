Project Veritas: Teacher Wants to “Burn Down the Entire System”

Project Veritas released a new video from its #SecretCurriculum series today exposing an Eighth Grade English Teacher who admits to indoctrinating children against their parents’ will with the end goal of overthrowing the American system of government.

This man was exposed once before by Libs of TikTok.

Tyler Wrynn is employed by Will Rogers Middle School in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He told a Veritas journalist that he fears losing his job as an educator because it could get in the way of his ideological plans for the country.

He told the journalist, “I am an anarchist.”

“So, I have a rather large TikTok following. I’m an authority figure. So, I [publish] a Christmas message of, ‘Hey, if your parents don’t love and support you for who you are this Christmas, f**k them. I’m your parents now. I love you. Drink some water. I’m proud of you.’”

“The only thing that’s a problem here [in Oklahoma] is that House Bill 1775 or something. I can get my license revoked for it, for being too woke…Trust me, I want to burn down the entire system.”

“Eventually, you want to remove Christianity — or religion [as a whole] — from progressive thought because religion is inherently hierarchical.”

“If I speak about religion in the classroom, I can get it [teaching license] revoked, yes. But I don’t.”

BREAKING: LoTT X Project Veritas: ‘Anarchist’ teacher wants to “burn down the entire system.” Discusses how he can incorporate wokeness in school without being too obvious so he doesn’t face consequences. pic.twitter.com/ydOQfwOD6i — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 3, 2022

