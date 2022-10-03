President Zelensky Calls Elon Musk Pro-Putin for Proposing Peace

Elon Musk gave Ukraine Starlink, and the country’s leaders repaid him with an allegation that he supports Putin. One of his ambassadors was even worse. Elon Musk’s crime was to propose a re-do referendum election of the annexed regions and agree to leave Crimea for peace.
The Russia-installed election officials declared a landslide victory with 93 percent of the ballots cast in the Zaporizhzhia region in support of annexation, 87 percent in Kherson, 98 in Luhansk, and 99 in Donetsk.
Those results are what you’d expect from a dictator.
Musk suggested that the elections be redone under UN supervision. “Russia leaves if that is [the] will of the people,” he said in a tweet.
“Crimea is formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake.).” The hypothetical also includes water supply being assured in Crimea and that Ukraine remains neutral throughout the process.
“This is highly likely to be the outcome, in the end, just a question of how many die before then,” Musk said.
Musk added, “Russia has >3 times population of Ukraine, so victory for Ukraine is unlikely in total war. If you care about the people of Ukraine, seek peace.”
That makes Musk the enemy in the mind of Volodymyr Zelensky.
Zelensky tweeted a poll with the question, “which Elon Musk do you like better?” with the options being “One who supports Ukraine” and “One who supports Russia.”
Hi Congress, please stop sending all our money to this ungrateful country.
Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, lashed out at Musk, telling him to “f*ck off.
Fuck off is my very diplomatic reply to you @elonmusk
Musk rejects the idea of needless deaths and doesn’t back down. As Musk said, “Russia is doing partial mobilization. They go to full war mobilization if Crimea is at risk. Death on both sides will be devastating.”
Musk is merely calling for the Minsk Agreement. If Zelensky had gone along with the Minsk Agreement, then none of this would have happened.
Let’s try this then: the will of the people who live in the Donbas & Crimea should decide whether they’re part of Russia or Ukraine
Russia is doing partial mobilization. They go to full war mobilization if Crimea is at risk. Death on both sides will be devastating.
Russia has >3 times population of Ukraine, so victory for Ukraine is unlikely in total war. If you care about the people of Ukraine, seek peace.
I think Musk’s idea is reasonable. The NWO criminal Z wants Putin gone and control of Russians in the eastern republics. That is nearly impossible.
Did I miss the West ever attempting negotiations or offering a solution? The West wants Russia overthrown. It has stated so. Biden stated so. Russia only wants a fraction of Ukraine and they have it.
The annexations by Russia seem proper. People that are biased and cannot follow the situation, such as those gullible to pop culture news, will never understand. They have not followed the events the past 8 years. The eastern republics were guaranteed semi-independence and what they got is repression. Crimea has always been a part of Russia, the people there always felt that way, and critical Russian naval bases are there.
Sure, if you are unable to recognize that the people there are mostly Russian, and do not acknowledge the 2014 coup, call Russian Ukrainians, you can make up scenarios while recalling past events.
This is a difficult issue. It would be like the Spanish of the Cubans annexed Florida and attacked all along the Gulf Coast. Then a wealthy man with the best of intensions said, “Let them keep Florida and have a plebiscite in Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana.”
How did the Union react to the Confederacy? Is it unreasonable for the Ukrainians to want their borders restored to pre-Obama borders?
I know that seems simplistic, and in a way it is. The world is much more complicated than that.
I guess the point I am making: Where to the hopes, fears, wants, etc. of the Ukrainian people fit in the big picture?
Now consider Taiwan!