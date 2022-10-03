President Zelensky Calls Elon Musk Pro-Putin for Proposing Peace

Elon Musk gave Ukraine Starlink, and the country’s leaders repaid him with an allegation that he supports Putin. One of his ambassadors was even worse. Elon Musk’s crime was to propose a re-do referendum election of the annexed regions and agree to leave Crimea for peace.

The Russia-installed election officials declared a landslide victory with 93 percent of the ballots cast in the Zaporizhzhia region in support of annexation, 87 percent in Kherson, 98 in Luhansk, and 99 in Donetsk.

Those results are what you’d expect from a dictator.

Musk suggested that the elections be redone under UN supervision. “Russia leaves if that is [the] will of the people,” he said in a tweet.

“Crimea is formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake.).” The hypothetical also includes water supply being assured in Crimea and that Ukraine remains neutral throughout the process.

“This is highly likely to be the outcome, in the end, just a question of how many die before then,” Musk said.

Musk added, “Russia has >3 times population of Ukraine, so victory for Ukraine is unlikely in total war. If you care about the people of Ukraine, seek peace.”

That makes Musk the enemy in the mind of Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky tweeted a poll with the question, “which Elon Musk do you like better?” with the options being “One who supports Ukraine” and “One who supports Russia.”

Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, lashed out at Musk, telling him to “f*ck off.

Very classy.

Musk rejects the idea of needless deaths and doesn’t back down. As Musk said, “Russia is doing partial mobilization. They go to full war mobilization if Crimea is at risk. Death on both sides will be devastating.”

Musk is merely calling for the Minsk Agreement. If Zelensky had gone along with the Minsk Agreement, then none of this would have happened.

