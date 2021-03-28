Project Veritas video: sex offending illegals coming in record numbers









Project Veritas released a new video today featuring an interview with a Customs and Border Patrol [CBP] agent who corroborates leaked government documents showing a massive spike in border patrol encounters with illegals who are sex offenders at the U.S.-Mexican border in 2021.

Highlights from the video:

A Brave Insider from the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol [CBP] agency has corroborated leaked government documents sent to Project Veritas, showing that “Criminal aliens with sex-related offenses are attempting to re-enter the United States in record numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Leaked document shows “there was a significant increase” of agents encountering “criminal aliens with sex-related offenses,” during the coronavirus outbreak in 2020.

Leaked document: “This [sex offender encounters] increase continued into FY 2021 with 214 encounters from October 2020 through February 2021 – these five months already represent the highest total of recorded encounters compared to the previous five fiscal years.”

CBP Insider: We’ve “witnessed… the aftermath of some sexual assaults at the border” and have “arrested or rescued [illegal] aliens that had been raped.”

CBP Insider: “There was one guy, he got caught with a notebook where he would write in every sexual thing he did with a girl — what they did, who they were — their name, age.”

CBP Insider: “I’ve seen deaths…a 19-year-old girl fell off the fence, hit her head, and died in my arms while I was giving first aid.”

Thank a Democrat. Thank Joe Biden.

The video:

Related