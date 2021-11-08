Prominent Crazies Discuss Deconstructing Racist Highways

















In the clip below, activist reporter April Ryan questions Pothole Pete Buttigieg about the racist roadways in New York. Acting as if this is a thing, Pothole Pete can’t wait to reconnect the black neighborhoods to the major highways using federal taxpayer dollars. The only problem is it’s not true.

I am in New York and Black people are in every town and as for Black neighborhoods, all are connected to major highways and easy to get to by bus, car, train.

This is a complete fraud, but watch as these two ridiculous people act as if these neighborhoods are isolated.

The only reason that people don’t want to open businesses in some of these neighborhoods is the high crime rate.

Watch:

Pothole Pete should go back on leave:

