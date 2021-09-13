Prominent Dem: Americans can’t be free to decide on getting vaccinated

The hardcore left is no longer trying to hide what they are and what their intentions are. Apparently, they believe they are unstoppable. A case in point, Ezekiel Emanuel just announced Americans cannot have the freedom to decide whether they get vaccinated or not. At the same time, the administration has given illegal aliens a carve out.

Ezekiel Emanuel is an architect and firm believer in the Complete Lives System. It is a system that determines the value of certain human lives when it comes to health-saving measures. The very young, the old, people with a terminal illness will not get all the care available under the system — they’re not worth it.

Dr. Emanuel, one of the authors of Obamacare, has redefined a physician’s duty, insisting that it includes working for the greater good of society instead of focusing only on a patient’s needs.

This is the man who said our freedom no longer counts and vaccines must be mandated. He is the creator of the real death panels.

Watch:

But this is only for Americans. Anyone can come in illegally with COV and no one illegal alien has to be vaccinated.


  1. M. Dowling, i don’t know if this is true but i have heard the U.S. Congress and their aids are exempt from the mandate vaccine, if true what the hell !!!!!

