Prominent expert: votes flipped for Biden – “overwhelming and incontrovertible”

Dr. Navid Keshavarz-Nia, a cybercrimes investigator and digital security executive, has “advanced training from the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), National Security Agency (NSA), DHS Office of Intelligence & Analysis (I&A) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).”

“The 2020 General Election is underway, and last week the Secretary of State ordered election officials across the state to erase the original certified software from 34,000 Ballot Marking Devices and install new software, which was uncertified and untested,” Dr. Keshavarz-Nia stated.

He is prominent and works with top financial companies.

THE EVIDENCE IS OVERWHELMING AND INCONTROVERTIBLE

Dr. Navid Keshavarz-Nia wrote in summation, “I conclude with high confidence that the election 2020 data were altered in all battleground states resulting in a hundreds of thousands of votes that were cast for President Trump to be transferred to Vice President Biden. These alterations were the result of systemic and widespread exploitable vulnerabilities in DVS, Scytl/SOE Software and Smarmatic systems that enable operators to achieve the desired results. In my view, the evidence is overwhelming and incontrovertible.”

He declared this under penalty of perjury.

Read the document downloaded by Conservative Treehouse:

