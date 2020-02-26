Proof ABC News Is Corrupt

A new James O’Keefe exposé got a reporter suspended.

Self-confessed socialist David Wright, an ABC News reporter, was suspended by his network for admitting the station deliberately misreports the news, especially when it comes to the President.

They “don’t give him [the President] credit for the things he does do.”

voters are poorly informed” in part because of the network’s purported refusal to cover Trump appropriately. He alleges that the network carefully crafts its reporting to fit a certain narrative, particularly around Trump.

“I feel terrible about it,” Wright says in the video. “I feel that the truth suffers, the voters are poorly informed and people also have the opportunity to tune into whatever they want to hear. And so, it’s like there’s no upside in – our bosses don’t see any upside – in doing the job that we’re supposed to do, which is to speak truth to power and hold people to account.”

Wright added that ABC News fails to “hold [Trump] to account” while simultaneously not giving “him credit for the things he does do.”

The correspondent claims ABC News is only “interested in three things” in its daily reporting on the president — “the outrage of the day…a profit…and promotion center.”

Wright considers himself a socialist, a point that he happily noted during the video. ABC News producer Andy Fies also makes an appearance in the Project Veritas video.

He said he was more than a democratic socialist, but the democratic socialists were kicked out of the Socialist Party USA because they were too extreme for them.

Wright said that ABC News doesn’t “understand voters” and Wright agrees, saying that the network isn’t “terribly interested” in them.

“It used to be better,” Wright says.

Watch:

More Corruption

An @abc reporter was suspended bc of comments he made abt @realDonaldTrump & how @ABC news operates –@washingtonpost “media reporter” @farhip writes a story that doesn’t mention what he said but heaps praise on his resume & attacks the group that filmed ithttps://t.co/rYawWWhXF7 — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) February 26, 2020