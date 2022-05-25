Proof Biden Is Turning the US Into a One-Party Authoritarian Nation

M Dowling
46

Drew Hernandez has worked to uncover the details of illegal immigration into the United States. The federal government hands these people over to Christian and Catholic NGOs, using our tax dollars. They then bus or fly them to wherever they want to go. They are going to states with a lot of electoral votes.

These soon-to-be Democrats are going to Florida. These new Democrats will change the demographics. They already have, and not for the better.

Why do you think Biden and Harris aren’t going to the border?

Biden, Harris. and the Democrats behind the curtain are doing this deliberately to give these authoritarian Democrats total power over the people in the United States. All of you who voted against Donald Trump were snookered. You can hate him but you should have looked closely at his agenda and his actions. Trump’s agenda was pro-America, pro-Americans as his slogan indicated. Trump is no racist but Democrats are. They hate Americans who aren’t leftists. Democrats are now the party of the far-left.

So, where are they going? To the states with the most electoral votes.


