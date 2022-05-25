Proof Biden Is Turning the US Into a One-Party Authoritarian Nation

Drew Hernandez has worked to uncover the details of illegal immigration into the United States. The federal government hands these people over to Christian and Catholic NGOs, using our tax dollars. They then bus or fly them to wherever they want to go. They are going to states with a lot of electoral votes.

These soon-to-be Democrats are going to Florida. These new Democrats will change the demographics. They already have, and not for the better.

Today I posed as an NGO worker in Eagle Pass TX bidding farewell to illegals before they boarded their bus to disperse into the USA just to ask them where they are all going, majority of them said “Miami & Florida” Yo @GovRonDeSantis , incoming pic.twitter.com/S9iCf6HHvz — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) May 24, 2022

“THANK YOU PRESIDENT BIDEN” Illegals thank President Biden as they are being put on an NGO bus to be shipped into the United States, fresh off illegally crossing the Border pic.twitter.com/FZq1WLiHap — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) May 24, 2022

Why do you think Biden and Harris aren’t going to the border?

Biden, Harris. and the Democrats behind the curtain are doing this deliberately to give these authoritarian Democrats total power over the people in the United States. All of you who voted against Donald Trump were snookered. You can hate him but you should have looked closely at his agenda and his actions. Trump’s agenda was pro-America, pro-Americans as his slogan indicated. Trump is no racist but Democrats are. They hate Americans who aren’t leftists. Democrats are now the party of the far-left.

MUST WATCH: I asked @GovAbbott if he has heard ANYTHING from President Biden or this failed administration regarding the Border Crisis in terms of help, he says neither Biden or Kamala have ever tried to contact him at his press conference held today at the Eagle Pass City Hall pic.twitter.com/iwkm0hgvN3 — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) May 23, 2022

So, where are they going? To the states with the most electoral votes.

What states do most immigrants move to?

Figures are from 2016 Pew Research Center data.

California. has a total of 10.68 million foreign-born residents, accounting for 27.2% of its total population,Texas. New York Florida. New Jersey. .Illinois. …Massachusetts. Georgia

illegals https://t.co/EhD4lNDQ2X — Smell the roses (@paperfloure) May 19, 2022

