WEF’s Klaus Schwab: “We Have the Means to Impose the State of the World”

World Economic Forum leader Klaus Schwab said, “We have the means to impose the state of the world”. Take those words seriously. That goal is the core of The Great Reset.

“Let’s also be clear. The future is not just happening, the future is filled by us, by a powerful community as you here in this room. We have the means to impose the state of the world.”

Schwab said there are two conditions. “The first one is that we react all as stakeholders of larger communities so we serve not our only self-interests but we serve the community. That’s what we call stakeholder responsibility.” Second, we “collaborate”.

Schwab wants these elites “to engage into very action and impact-oriented issues to make progress related to specific issues on the global agenda.”

In other words, Schwab and his elitist allies have taken it upon themselves to “impose the state of the world” but he adds his allegedly higher moral purpose to sell it. They will be honorable stakeholders serving the community. Additionally, they will be kind enough to “collaborate.”

In the end, it’s for a one-world global agenda where the appointed leaders are so far removed from the people that there can be no accountability.

This is globalism and it ends in feudalism. Only this will come out far worse than it did hundreds of years ago. This time, they can track us, inject us, control our money, and punish the disobedient if they choose.

Too much power corrupts absolutely.

He’s not specifically threatening President Bolsonaro. It’s a threat to all of us.

STANDING UP FOR HIS COUNTRY

President Bolsonaro will not sign his nation’s medical sovereignty over to the World Health Organization. He made that clear while Joe Biden is eager to do so.

“National sovereignty is not something to be handed over to WHO or other entities and to be renounced just to join a club of seemingly advanced nations…,” he said. Watch:

