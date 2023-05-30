Fox News Has Completed Its Transformation

Fox News no longer has anything for people on the Right. When they fired Tucker and gave in to the Dominion lawsuit, it was more than fear. it’s who they are. They’ve completed their transformation.

This is what they had on their media page. They’ve caved to a bizarre culture.

They are so far from what Roger Ailes envisioned; there is no turning back. They treated Roger Ailes shamefully. They wouldn’t have had anything without him. His vision was Fox News. The new Fox is going to deceive people, as it moves left.

Don’t trust them.

“A man who stood to speak/At the funeral of a friend/He referred to the dates on the tombstone/ From the beginning to the end/For that dash represents all the time/That they spent alive on earth.” Linda Ellis poem inspires us to think abt what we accomplished, btw the dashes. 1/3 — ELIZABETH AILES (@ELIZABETH_AILES) May 18, 2023

Roger Ailes (1940-2017) passed away six years ago today. His 77 years between the dashes formed a remarkable epic; one part American Dream, one part variety-political-media juggernaut, one part tragedy. And Roger’s influence still abides, especially as we consider what has 2/3 — ELIZABETH AILES (@ELIZABETH_AILES) May 18, 2023

happened to Fox News in his absence, since the Murdochs pushed him out in 2016. Fox, which Roger built from nothing: Rupert’s money, sure, but Roger’s heart, soul—and team. I feel increasingly compelled to recount what I know. 3/3 — ELIZABETH AILES (@ELIZABETH_AILES) May 18, 2023

Related