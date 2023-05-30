George Floyd’s Cause of Death

The media still covers up the true story of George Floyd’s death. When Fox News was reporting the truth, they did some honest reporting. One America News recently reported the truth again. The other networks are content to let four innocent men suffer punishments they never deserved.

The One America News Network (OANN) interviewed former federal prosecutor George Parry about the George Floyd case. He repeated what we all know. Floyd died from drugs that brought on his heart failure. The officers were railroaded.

If the officers were acquitted, the radical left led by Antifa and Black Lives Matter would have burned the city down.

There is no evidence of a neck injury, but the medical examiner was coerced into lying. Watch the interview.

That Derek Chauvin is rotting in prison and the other three officers were convicted is a travesty.

We were lied to, and people fell for it.

THE PROOF

One of the four officers involved, Officer Tou Thao presented a defense in the death of George Floyd that showed Dr. Andrew Baker, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, was coerced into claiming George Floyd suffered neck compressions.

Before meeting with the State, Dr. Baker told the defendant and his lawyers that “[t]he autopsy revealed no physical evidence suggesting that Mr. Floyd died of asphyxiation. Mr. Floyd did not exhibit signs of petechiae, damage to his airways or thyroid, brain bleeding, bone injuries, or internal bruising.”

On Friday, May 29, 2020, the Complaint stated that the full report of the ME was pending but that the preliminary findings “revealed no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation.” See Complaint in State v. Chauvin (27-CR-20-12646).

Enough Drugs to Kill Him

In the final report, his blood concentration level of the powerful street opioid fentanyl was three or four times the level known to cause “fatalities.” Floyd also had speed and marijuana in his system.

Urinalysis of suspect George Floyd reveals he had 86 ng/mL of “free morphine” in his system — which the autopsy report states is “commonly found as the result of heroin use.”

He also had heart disease and COVID.

The first arresting officer on the scene saw “foam” around Mr. Floyd’s mouth and asked him if he was “on anything.”

There was evidence he admitted swallowing a boatload of drugs when the police arrived.

You should also know that two of the officers convicted are minorities; one was on the job for two weeks, and another was on for hours.

Hennepin County Autopsy

Autopsy of George Floyd

