Proof Lunatic Dems Want to Abolish All Law Enforcement

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s (DCCC) new email strategist supports the “abolition” of police and said that abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is her “life’s mission.”

She is a radical Black Lives Matter communist and an abortion and gender extremist. She is now a leader on an already far-far-Left key Democrat committee. Her tweets are now made private so we had to go to Fox News’s report to get the tweets.

RaeAnn Ensworth was recently hired to serve as an email and SMS strategist starting next month. Her tweets show her as an anti-police extremist and she is one of several on this committee. This is who they are and who they are picking for candidates.

If you vote for Democrats, you are voting for the abolition of law enforcement.

Her Tweets Are Clear

Democrats couldn’t be any more radical and clear about their goals. What does it take to wake you up?

Republicans Slammed the DCCC

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) slammed the DCCC hire in a statement to Fox News Digital Tuesday evening, calling the hire “disgraceful.”

“It’s disgraceful that Sean Patrick Maloney continues to use his position as DCCC Chairman to push his anti-police agenda on our country,” NRCC spokesman Mike Berg said.

Ensworth is the latest controversial hire by the DCCC and is the latest in hires that have shared antipolice sentiment on social media.

Resurfaced tweets from another DCCC strategist, Nijeria Boone, showed her attacking police as “terrorist groups” and has openly expressed her disdain for law enforcement on her Twitter account.

Related