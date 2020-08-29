Proof of the Kamila -Joe Gun Plan for America

Kamila (Comma-la) Harris made it clear in the not-so-distant past that as president, if her draconian gun laws aren’t passed by Congress, she will do it with an Executive Order. And she stated clearly that she would send officers (armed men) around to confiscate guns in what she called a “mandatory buyback.”

She called rifles “weapons of war.”

Watch:

Biden’s Peeps Are Gun Grabbers

The architect of Robert ‘Beto’ O’Rourke’s presidential campaign, Jen O’Malley Dillon, became Biden’s new campaign manager, according to the Washington Post. Dillon is close to Shannon Watts, the manic gun grabber of Moms Demand.

Biden praised her in a statement. “She will be a tremendous asset to a campaign that is only growing and getting stronger as we prepare to take the fight to Donald Trump this fall,” Biden laughably said in a statement accompanying the announcement.

BIDEN WILL PUT A GUN GRABBER – BETO – IN CHARGE OF GUN GRABBING

As the Free Beacon reports, she fully backed O’Rourke when he called for armed gun confiscations.

During one rally while he was still in the running, Beto was asked if he would take our guns, and he said, “Hell, yes! we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.” That caused consternation among his fellow Democrats who refuse to tell the truth about their ultimate goals.

Beto took to cursing all over the place to convince people he was serious about taking our guns. He told Virginians “this is f**ked up,” and it’s Congress’s fault. And then he sold “f***ed up” tees with the word spelled out.

In the clip below, Quid Pro Joe promises, “And by the way, this guy (Beto) has changed the face of what we deal with in regard to guns, assault weapons; in regard to Climate Change. And I just want to warn ?, if I win I’m coming for him (Beto).

Biden will put Beto in charge of guns and he is coming for them: