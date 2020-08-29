NJ Gov will have mail-in voting & in-person votes will become PROVISIONAL

NJ Governor Phil Murphy will adopt mail-in voting for November. If a voter decides to vote in person, their vote will be considered provisional.

The officials claim it’s to make certain no one votes twice. In fact, it’s to ensure all vote by mail.

NJ has never done this in a major election before but the virus makes for a great excuse.

THE STORY

Murphy claims their primary vote by mail was a success.

“We’re going to extend that model into the general election in November,” Murphy said, noting, “It was a success — not perfect, but overwhelmingly a success.”

Murphy added, “We learned some lessons. Most importantly, we’re going to have more presence of secure drop boxes — make sure there is that physical in-voting capacity.”

The governor said New Jersey residents will all be mailed a ballot and they will decide whether to cast their votes by mail.

“And if you do vote in person, you’ll have to do provisional voting because the folks won’t necessarily know at the voting location whether or not you actually mailed a ballot in,” Murphy said.

Murphy keeps his people in totalitarian lockdown and told Tucker Carlson recently that the Bill of Rights is above his pay grade. This type of voting will allow for the same extreme ballot harvesting we saw in California that cost the Republicans six seats.

NOT A SUCCESS

Murphy is not telling the truth. In Paterson, NJ, the judge ordered a redo of the election in Paterson.

About 800 ballots were discounted by the Passaic County Board of Elections, and another 2,300 ballots were rendered ineligible after analyzing signatures on file and comparing them to those on the ballots, according to the Hill. A Passaic County report shows that these 3,100 disqualified ballots are equal to more than 22% of the total votes cast in the election.

Voter fraud charges were brought in June against the Paterson Council Vice President and two other men.

BARR ON MAIL-IN VOTING, A FRAUD

Mail in fraud- other Countries making fake ballots #TheMoreYouKnow pic.twitter.com/Z27bUavqCf — Karli 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) June 21, 2020