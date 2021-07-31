Leaked CDC slides: mandate masks, mitigation, force vaccines on HCP

















The unelected bureaucrats in the CDC, who are running the country, have every intention of following up on mask mandates with mitigations strategies. There will be vaccine mandates for healthcare professionals. The CDC thinks the delta variant is likely more dangerous and contagious.

They’ve gone mad if they think we’re going to lock down again. Who do they think they are?

Masks are 40-60% effective — at what? Most studies debunk that.

The information comes from leaked slides at The Washington Post.

BREAKING: Leaked CDC slides call for universal masking, reinstating community mitigation strategies, vaccine mandates for HCP to stop Delta variant pic.twitter.com/DY2rStp3zY — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) July 30, 2021

