Proof the FBI Was Weaponized

The Republican House Judiciary Committee reported that the FBI mandated a gag order on the Hunter Biden laptop story the day it came out, as shown by chat logs.

“Do not talk about the Biden matter” NEW INTERNAL FBI CHAT LOGS SHOW THE FBI IMPOSED A “GAG ORDER” ABOUT THE NY POST STORY ON HUNTER BIDEN’S LAPTOP THE DAY IT CAME OUT THREAD: pic.twitter.com/Rnc1hHBOir — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) April 1, 2025

The FBI had Hunter Biden’s laptop. However, on the day the NY Post story came out, the FBI refused to tell Big Tech the truth. They actually told them the opposite of the truth.

Last year, the House GOP detailed the FBI’s months-long campaign to ‘pre-bunk’ the New York Post story on the Biden family’s corruption before the 2020 election.

Our report showed how the FBI worked to discredit the story as so-called ‘Russian disinformation’ before it was even published.

The FBI campaign to discredit the Post story continued even after its October 14, 2020, publication. That morning, one FBI analyst tried telling Twitter the laptop was real—until his bosses silenced him.

The Committee had testimony from key FBI personnel, but until now, the FBI refused to produce the internal communications from that day in unclassified form for the American public to see. pic.twitter.com/I5uGnJICVM — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) April 1, 2025

An internal FBI chat log newly obtained by the Committee shows the FBI deliberately withheld information. They held back information about the ongoing criminal investigation involving the Biden family’s corruption. “Do not discuss Biden matter,” they wrote.

Silencing the Analyst

The internal FBI chat log also shows how far senior FBI officials went to silence this analyst. After the meeting, a senior FBI lawyer put a “gag order” on the analyst.

FBI staff also “admonished” the analyst, who lamented that he still wouldn’t “shut up.”

>With the truth-telling analyst given a “gag order” and the FBI refusing to comment, Big Tech censored the Post story because the FBI had, for months, led them to believe it was Russian disinformation and had withheld the fact that the FBI was in possession of the laptop.

During the week that Facebook demoted the story, over 30 million Americans cast their ballots in the 2020 presidential election.

Fortunately, President Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and FBI Director Kash Patel have ended the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force, which was responsible for this prebunking operation. We will continue to work with them to increase transparency and end the weaponization of federal law enforcement.

Was anyone fired? The people who did this are unethical and need to go.

READ THE REPORT HERE.

