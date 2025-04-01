Karoline Leavitt Demolishes Fake Atlantic Story of Innocent Dad Sent to CECOT

Karoline Leavitt obliterates another fake story from the Atlantic about an allegedly innocent husband and father of a five-year-old handicapped child who was inadvertently and unfairly sent to the El Salvador prison, CECOT.

The Trump administration acknowledged that it deported a Maryland father, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, to a notorious prison in El Salvador due to an ‘administrative error.’ However, that is not the end of the story. The media won’t tell you the whole story.

He is a leader of the notorious MS-13 gang and will not return. There is credible intelligence that he was engaged in human trafficking.

Karoline Leavitt said that these foreign terrorists will no longer have protection in this country.

Democrats are aggressively fighting for this criminal to come back to the United States.

Garcia has MS-13 tattoos. He is here illegally.

Rep. Raskin, son of a famous communist professor, is fighting for him as opposed to victims of these gangs.


