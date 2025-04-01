Karoline Leavitt Demolishes Fake Atlantic Story of Innocent Dad Sent to CECOT

Karoline Leavitt obliterates another fake story from the Atlantic about an allegedly innocent husband and father of a five-year-old handicapped child who was inadvertently and unfairly sent to the El Salvador prison, CECOT.

The Trump administration acknowledged that it deported a Maryland father, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, to a notorious prison in El Salvador due to an ‘administrative error.’ However, that is not the end of the story. The media won’t tell you the whole story.

He is a leader of the notorious MS-13 gang and will not return. There is credible intelligence that he was engaged in human trafficking.

Karoline Leavitt said that these foreign terrorists will no longer have protection in this country.

Democrats are aggressively fighting for this criminal to come back to the United States.

Karoline Leavitt just RIPPED APART yet another fake story from the Atlantic 1) The man deported to El Salvador was a member of the violent MS-13 gang — which POTUS designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. 2) The U.S. has credible intel proving he was involved in human… pic.twitter.com/ophnxaOOT8 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 1, 2025

Garcia has MS-13 tattoos. He is here illegally.

Rep. Raskin, son of a famous communist professor, is fighting for him as opposed to victims of these gangs.

A Maryland father with legal status, on his way to pick up his autistic son, was seized by ICE and deported. No hearing, no charges, no judge—just shackled and disappeared into a Salvadoran mega-prison, indefinitely.⁰ ⁰@RepRaskin explains: This is what happens when due process… pic.twitter.com/YJWQCYNBBn — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) April 1, 2025

