Proof they let the January 6th riot happen, they wanted it to happen



















The Capitol police allowed people to overrun the Capitol on January 6th. They let people into the Capitol, the doors were wide open, no one had weapons, and yet, the Left, the media, and some Republicans portray the January riot as an insurrection, the worst ever, like 9/11.

Watch:

Did anyone ever interview this person?pic.twitter.com/G3cUtfREqb — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) May 2, 2021

Officer Tatum pointed to that newly-surfaced clip and said it is proof that they let the 6th happen. That is true. The Capitol was not fortified and many officers were standing down as the crowd went out of control.

He wasn’t happy with Donald Trump’s response either. Tatum explains that Trump should have talked about the majority of people who were peacefully protesting. He should have said it was “mostly peaceful.” He feels that Trump abandoned the people.

He said they let this happen, they wanted it to happen, he believes. They didn’t fortify everything when they knew what was coming.

Watch the clip — it’s good.

