Propaganda Begins with Dem Fossil Carville Lying on BSNBC

Skeletal fossil James Carville is blubbering lies on BSNBC, aka MSNBC, in an attempt to turn Hurricane Ian into Gov. De Santis’s Hurricane Katrina.

Carville also wants De Santis to stop his nonsense over [illegal] immigrants. De Santis needs them to fix up Florida after the Hurricane.

That seems a stretch since they’re busy looting. As Gov. De Santis said, the illegal immigrants are working hard at breaking into homes and looting.

Gov. DeSantis says 3 out of 4 people arrested for looting are illegal aliens: “They’re illegally in our country. Not only that, they tried to loot & ransack in the aftermath of a natural disaster. They need to be sent back to their home country. They should not be here at all.” pic.twitter.com/gl8BZmpcLf — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) October 4, 2022

Carville strangely accused Gov. De Santis of not teaching math to kids. Perhaps it’s a peculiar reference to CRT, the unAmerican curriculum?

Carville added that De Santis doesn’t know whether to scratch his watch or wind his rear. That would probably more appropriately apply to this aged relic who looks like he got a jump on turning into a corpse.

Watch:

“He doesn’t know whether to scratch his watch, or wind his rear.” James Carville on DeSantis

October 4, 2022 pic.twitter.com/FMtCn0gBaC — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) October 5, 2022

The funny Democrat in the clip below will vote for De Santis because of how well he is doing in the aftermath of the hurricane.

The video of this gentleman vowing to vote for Gov. De Santis followed a local news station claiming on Sunday night that certain relief aid was paused to the town of Arcadia while DeSantis surveyed the damage.

“That gas is here in Arcadia,” the man said. “I don’t know about the rest of y’all, but it’s here in Arcadia.”

“So, y’all know who we’re voting for,” the man continued. “I don’t know about the rest of you motherf***ers, but I’m voting for DeSantis, and I’m a Democrat! So y’all call it whatever the f*** you want to call it.

This man is hysterical:

🚨Lol. The bullshit media is going to lose their marbles over this video 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/4e2Ryqosrp — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 3, 2022

