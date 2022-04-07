Propaganda Study: You’re Unsafe in Cali with a Gun in Your Home

A new study allegedly shows that guns in the home not only don’t save lives, but they also cost lives, according to a report by the AP.
“We found zero evidence of any kind of protective effects” from living in a home with a handgun, said David Studdert, a Stanford University researcher who was the lead author of the Annals of Internal Medicine study.
The researchers calculated that for every 100,000 people in that situation in California, 12 will be shot to death by someone else over five years. In comparison, eight out of 100,000 who live in gun-free homes will be killed that way over the same time span.
“The rates are low” and the absolute risk is small, but it’s important to consider the increase in a person’s risk of being killed, Studdert said.
Those numbers suggest the risk rises 50%, but Studdert said it’s actually higher: In a separate calculation designed to better account for where people live and other factors, the researchers estimated the risk was actually more than twice as high.
The study is being regaled by one researcher at Johns Hopkins.
“I would call this a landmark study,” said Cassandra Crifasi, a gun violence policy researcher at Johns Hopkins University. “This contributes to our understanding of the potential causal relationship between guns in the home and homicides,” she said.
THERE WERE A FEW PROBLEMS
Even the AP admits the study has shortcomings.
For example, the researchers said they could not determine which victims were killed by the handgun owners or with the in-home weapons. They couldn’t account for illegal guns and looked only at handguns, not rifles or other firearms.
The dataset also was limited to registered voters in California who were 21 and older. It’s not clear that the findings are generalizable to the whole state, let alone to the rest of the country, the authors acknowledged.
Those are the shortcomings they are willing to tell us about.
They counted suicides which account for most homicides but that’s not dangerous. If they don’t use a gun, they’ll use something else.
This is a typical propaganda point, that’s all.
The AP may be right. It is dangerous for a Liberal to have a gun, any gun. Liberals are an emotional mess, especially the ones in Big Blue Cities. Lots of Liberals commit suicide; if they don’t die of a drug overdose. If you’re a regular drug user, you are most likely a Liberal. Conservatives drink Beer!
Here in Mississippi there is open carry and conceal carry. The only place that this is a problem is in the Black Community where there is a fairly large drug trade.
Almost everyone carries a gun here, even little old ladies. People are very polite here, getting in someone’s face can get you shot. Rural Mississippi reminds me of some childhood days visiting my grandfather in Texas. My father and his his father-in- law where great friends. One day back in the early 60’s, someone tried to rob the Local General Store, Post Office, Bar, and Restaurant. When he pulled his gun, almost every patron in the place pulled theirs. The the Bartender pulled a sawed off 12ga Shotgun from under the counter. The robber put his gun on the bar and the Bartender told him to just sit down over in the corner and wait for the Sheriff to come and arrest him. You could tell he was eyeing the door, but the Bartender reassured him that he wouldn’t make it to the door. The Sheriff showed up for his afternoon beer and eventually arrested the guy. He was a Beatnik who ran out of money trying to get back to California. He must have thought Texans played by California rules.
Back then things were different, criminals went to jail. Being a criminal was not a good lifestyle. Today the Media glorifies criminals and in California they encourage criminal behavior.
Here, before someone comes through the gate onto my land, they honk their horn to announce themselves. Just walking up to someone’s door unannounced is not a good idea in rural America. Trespassing can get you shot, at minimum with bird shot. That would normally be followed by double-aught buckshot or a slug, unless you run for your life. People just don’t play around here, so crime is very low. Low crime and polite rules of interaction are just something people in Big Blue Cities don’t understand, because they are too busy being Social Justice Warriors, Flipping the Bird, and getting into everyone else’s business. Here people just leave each other alone because getting into their business can get you killed. Almost everyone here has a gun and fire pit. Some people also have a wood chipper and/or a backhoe. My brother lives in the Louisiana Swamp, the Alligators are well feed down their. The people down there are polite also.
It might be true that if you’re around someone with a gun, more people get shot, but it’s usually because someone else is just being a royal asshole. Since Liberals seen to love being an asshole, I can see why they don’t like guns. Considering the number of Liberals in California, I wonder why so few are shot!